Kachemak Nordic Ski annual Junior Nordic Program begins this weekend

Homer’s Junior Nordic Ski program unofficially started 36 years ago with a training program in 1990 designed for three and four year olds. In 1999, Kenton Bloom started the more official program at Lookout Mountain in 1999. Ski instructor Emily Lints provided these details:

“So it's been an ongoing, awesome program of the community that gets so many kids out on skis. I feel like a lot of families might not know what great skiing we have, because sometimes town and the trails are so different. But our goal with Junior Nordic is just to get as many kids as possible out on skis, aware of skiing healthy habits,” she said.

“Another great part of Junior Nordic legacy is all the skis we went out to skiers, and that has really grown. I think Anna looked that up, and it's like 300 pairs of skis go out. So that's like pre-K through sixth grade, well, even through middle school through eighth Yeah, even through middle school. And so that's really huge. This year, we have about 100 kids signed up for Junior Nordic, which is super awesome,” Lints said.

Registration for the program is available through this Saturday, the 24th.The 2026 Junior Nordic information is available on the Kachemak Nordic Ski Club website with details on dates, time, locations (both Lookout Mountain and McNeil Canyon trails) and how to register students. The youngest age for skiers is 3 but youth ages 3 and 4 must have an adult present with them during the entire lesson. Their website is: https://www.kachemaknordicskiclub.org/ .

Lints noted that the one of the most important things that makes Junior Nordic happen is the role of volunteer coaches.

“Really, anybody who knows how to ski can come coach with us. If you just classic ski, just skate ski, just have a little bit of experience, or a whole lot of experience, like we just really love and really need community members to help keep this program going the next 36 years,” Lints said.

There will be a free coaches clinic held on Sunday at the Lookout ski trails from 1-4 p.m. One of the key features of the clinic this year will be to explore how to manage young skiers who are fearful, distracted, impatient, checked-out, or who can’t keep up with the group. The instructors will present these issues in the context of games and drills, according to Lints.

Lints provided some details about local coaches leading the clinic: “we have three PSIA (Professional Ski Instructors of America) certified coaches. Megan Corazza is going to help lead it, and she used to be on the PSIA Demo National Team. We have two Division One former ski racers, myself and Claire Benton. And then hopefully, if her grandbaby isn't born, one of our one of the best all around coaches, Katie Bursch, who has helped so much with different programs in the community.”

Finally, Lints provided some advice on the trails around the community that she prefers to use; “I love skiing so much that sometimes it's hard to put in perspective. I always think skiing is awesome, but Lookout, especially, even when you don't think there's good skiing, Lookout has good skiing right now. Lookout is great. Even after that last warm up, it really sped up the snow. It's still full coverage out there. I think McNeil is finally pretty darn good too. Sunset is good. Bay Crest has some coverage, and then some very bare spots. But you can't take your dog there. I would say, if you never know where to go, go to Lookout, because we just have a lot of focus with grooming, and it's further away from the ocean and up higher, and when in doubt, it's great up there.”

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.