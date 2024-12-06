© 2024 KBBI
Food waste hacks: How to save money and protect the planet

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published December 6, 2024 at 6:09 AM AKST

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The great food rescue

We waste about a third of all of our food worldwide. Food waste expert Dana Gunders shares her approach to help us save money and keep groceries out of landfills.

About Dana Gunders

Dana Gunders is president and executive director of ReFED, a nonprofit helping businesses and others reduce food waste. Before joining ReFED, she was a senior scientist in Food and Agriculture on the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Gunders is the author of the Waste-Free Kitchen Handbook as well as the report "Wasted: How America is Losing Up to 40% of Its Food from Farm to Fork to Landfill."

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
