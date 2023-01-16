© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Seeks Musicians for 2023 Concert on the Lawn

KBBI | By Loren Barrett
Published January 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM AKST
Concert on the Lawn COTL 2023

KBBI will be celebrating the summer solstice again in 2023 by hosting the Concert on the Lawn, Saturday, June 24. Concert on The Lawn is a day of live local music to celebrate our amazing listener-supporters, the summer solstice, and the ways public radio keeps us connected. KBBI is currently holding open auditions for musicians to play the event. Applications will be accepted now through Friday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. To apply to be a part of the day please submit the form linked below to josh@kbbi.org.

More information on the event to come soon!

COTL 2023 Musician Application.pdf

