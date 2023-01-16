KBBI Seeks Musicians for 2023 Concert on the Lawn

KBBI will be celebrating the summer solstice again in 2023 by hosting the Concert on the Lawn, Saturday, June 24. Concert on The Lawn is a day of live local music to celebrate our amazing listener-supporters, the summer solstice, and the ways public radio keeps us connected. KBBI is currently holding open auditions for musicians to play the event. Applications will be accepted now through Friday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. To apply to be a part of the day please submit the form linked below to josh@kbbi.org.

More information on the event to come soon!