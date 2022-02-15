'Second Star' Mansion Going to Auction

What’s being described as the largest residential home in Alaska is going up for auction next month. The 17,000 square-foot “Second Star Mansion” on Kachemak Drive in the Miller’s Landing section of Homer, will go under the hammer on March 26 in Beverly Hills. Online bidding, however, will commence next week.

The property, owned by Hawkmoon LLC, a management company with offices in Eagle River and Utah, has been on the market for a number of years. No reserve price has been announced, though it has an assessed value of just over $3 million. However a local broker estimated it was worth between $8.5 million and $9.3 million in a statement provided by the auction house.

Larner Global Group, a division of Re/Max, is conducting the auction for the custom home which has a “Peter-Pan”-theme throughout, which rents for up to $4,500 per night. It has 14 bathrooms, eight bedrooms and can sleep up to 30.