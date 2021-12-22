© 2021 KBBI
Homer Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident on Icy Roads

KBBI | By Jay Barrett
Published December 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM AKST
Emergencies happen at all hours.

Three other occupants survive.

The Homer Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident that occured around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, taking the life of a 25-year-old Homer man.

According to a release from the Department, Drew Brown was thrown from a GMC pick-up when it crashed on an icy Sterling Highway. According to HPD, the vehicle went out of control on very slippery roads and hit a power pole and a light pole, damaging both. Brown was pronounced dead at South Peninsula Hospital at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Besides Brown, there were three other occupants in the truck, two men and one woman, all who were 19. Brown was the only one who sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the police, even though one of the others also was thrown from the vehicle during the accident.

Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
