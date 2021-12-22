Homer Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident on Icy Roads

The Homer Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident that occured around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, taking the life of a 25-year-old Homer man.

According to a release from the Department, Drew Brown was thrown from a GMC pick-up when it crashed on an icy Sterling Highway. According to HPD, the vehicle went out of control on very slippery roads and hit a power pole and a light pole, damaging both. Brown was pronounced dead at South Peninsula Hospital at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Besides Brown, there were three other occupants in the truck, two men and one woman, all who were 19. Brown was the only one who sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the police, even though one of the others also was thrown from the vehicle during the accident.

