Land Trust Pioneer Recognized

The former long-time leader of the Kachemak Heritage Land Trust has been given the organization’s Land at Heart Award. Barb Seaman, who served on the trust’s board of directors and as its president, before working as the executive director for nearly 20 years, was given the award earlier this month.

Board member John Mouw said that it’s hard to imagine anyone more deserving for the award, which is given in recognition of exceptional contributions to land conservation.

Seaman said that being involved with KHLT has left her “feeling immortal” for her part in creating a legacy of land preservation.

KHLT Board President Donna Aderhold thanked Seaman for her leadership, which she called “foundational” to the organization’s growth.

Current Trust Executive Director Marie McCarty said Seaman’s contributions to land conservation will last forever.

The Kachemak land trust was the first one in the state, creating the template for others doing conservation work in the state. There are now four others.

KHLT’s 28 conservation easements and 18 other properties its purchased protect a wide variety of habitat, including wetlands, peatlands, riparian, and wildlife corridors.