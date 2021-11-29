© 2021 KBBI
Local News

Land Trust Pioneer Recognized

KBBI | By Jay Barrett
Published November 29, 2021 at 10:23 AM AKST
Seaman-cropped.jpg
Alder Seaman, KBBI
/
Barb Seaman

Seaman honored for decades of work.

The former long-time leader of the Kachemak Heritage Land Trust has been given the organization’s Land at Heart Award. Barb Seaman, who served on the trust’s board of directors and as its president, before working as the executive director for nearly 20 years, was given the award earlier this month.

Board member John Mouw said that it’s hard to imagine anyone more deserving for the award, which is given in recognition of exceptional contributions to land conservation.

Seaman said that being involved with KHLT has left her “feeling immortal” for her part in creating a legacy of land preservation.

KHLT Board President Donna Aderhold thanked Seaman for her leadership, which she called “foundational” to the organization’s growth.

Current Trust Executive Director Marie McCarty said Seaman’s contributions to land conservation will last forever.

The Kachemak land trust was the first one in the state, creating the template for others doing conservation work in the state. There are now four others.

KHLT’s 28 conservation easements and 18 other properties its purchased protect a wide variety of habitat, including wetlands, peatlands, riparian, and wildlife corridors.

Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
