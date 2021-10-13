Safra named Volunteer of the Year honoree

On Friday, Alaska First Lady Rose Dunleavy congratulated the recipients of the First Lady’s Volunteer of the Year Award at the ceremonial luncheon at the Governor’s Anchorage office.

First Lady Bella Hammond founded the First Lady’s Volunteer of the Year awards in 1975. Each year, the awards celebrate and encourage the spirit of volunteerism in Alaska.

Among the honorees is Nona Safra of Homer. Earlier this year she was recognized by the borough for her commitment to Alaska’s senior citizens, those with disabilities, rural, and Native Alaskans. Safra works with seniors, veterans and those who require assistance.

Also on the Kenai Peninsula is Soldotna high school student Anna DeVolld (D-vold), who developed “Promote Our Pollinators,” which provides easy-to-implement methods for supporting bees and other essential creatures. Over the last couple of years, DeVolld has held educational presentations in schools, senior centers, libraries, and community events, and then participants plant seeds selected for their ability to attract and sustain Alaska pollinators. DeVolld and Promote Our Pollinators has reached over 17,755 Alaskans directly.

The other honorees were Rachel Sallaffie of Bethel, John Green of Wasilla, Carl Schrader of Juneau, and Amie Haakenson of Anchorage.