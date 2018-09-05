Lowney pulls out of race for two City Council seats

By 48 minutes ago

Debora Lowney.
Credit Courtesy of the City of Homer

One of the three candidates running for two seats on the Homer City Council has dropped out of the race. Debora Lowney updated her candidate statement Wednesday, saying in part that she would be unable to take office if elected.

Lowney says it was an untimely death in the family that spurred her decision to pull out of the race. However, the city will not officially pull Lowney's name off the ballot, but the clerk's office did update her statement letting voters know she is no longer running. 

That leaves both current council members Donna Aderhold and Heath Smith unopposed. Both are running for their second term on the council. 

Tags: 
Homer City Council 2018

Related Content

Council member Aderhold files for re-election

By Aug 7, 2018
Image Courtesy of the City of Homer

Current Homer City Council member Donna Aderhold filed for re-election Monday. Aderhold’s first term on the council will come to a close this fall.

Heath Smith’s seat on the council is also up for grabs this election cycle. Smith told KBBI recently that he’s unsure whether he will run for a second term.

Mayor Bryan Zak’s seat is open as well. Zak has said that he plans to run for re-election, but as of Tuesday morning, Zak had not filed his paperwork with the city clerk’s office.

Deb Lowney to run for Homer City Council

By Aug 10, 2018
Courtesy of the City of Homer

Another candidate has filed for one of two seats that will be open on the Homer City Council in October. Deb Lowney filed her paperwork Friday.

This is Lowney’s first run for city council. She currently sits on the Homer Education and Recreation Complex Task Force, the Bunnell Street Arts Center’s board of directors and chairs the Homer Parks, Art, Recreation and Culture Advisory Commission. Lowney has also been a member of other city work groups in the past.

Council member Smith files for re-election, becomes third candidate in race

By Aug 14, 2018
Image Courtesy of the City of Homer

Three candidates are running for two seats on the Homer City Council. Council member Heath Smith filed to run for his second term on Monday.

Smith is one of two candidates running for re-election. Council member Donna Aderhold also filed for re-election. Her first term is ending as well this year. 

Former Middle School teacher Deb Lowney is running for a seat on the council her first time. The deadline to file for this fall's election is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.  