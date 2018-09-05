Lowney pulls out of race for two City Council seats

One of the three candidates running for two seats on the Homer City Council has dropped out of the race. Debora Lowney updated her candidate statement Wednesday, saying in part that she would be unable to take office if elected.

Lowney says it was an untimely death in the family that spurred her decision to pull out of the race. However, the city will not officially pull Lowney's name off the ballot, but the clerk's office did update her statement letting voters know she is no longer running.

That leaves both current council members Donna Aderhold and Heath Smith unopposed. Both are running for their second term on the council.