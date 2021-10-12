Homer City Council 2018

-
Just a few days after jumping into the race for two seats on the Homer City Council as a write-in candidate, Connor Schmidt is pulling out of the…
-
Just a few days after a candidate dropped out the race for two seats on the Homer City Council and left two incumbents unopposed, one Homer resident is…
-
One of the three candidates running for two seats on the Homer City Council has dropped out of the race. Debora Lowney updated her candidate statement…
-
Three candidates are running for two seats on the Homer City Council. Council member Heath Smith filed to run for his second term on Monday.Smith is one…
-
Another candidate has filed for one of two seats that will be open on the Homer City Council in October. Deb Lowney filed her paperwork Friday.This is…
-
Current Homer City Council member Donna Aderhold filed for re-election Monday. Aderhold’s first term on the council will come to a close this fall.Heath…