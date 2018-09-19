Related Program: 
Coffee Table- September 19, 2018

By 30 minutes ago

Ken Castner and David Lewis during the Coffee Table.
Credit Alder Seaman, KBBI

On this week's Coffee Table: candidates for Homer's mayor. Ken Castner and David Lewis spoke on everything from their views on mayoral proclamations to how they would approach balancing the budget. The municipal election is on Oct. 2. 

