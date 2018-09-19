Coffee Table- September 19, 2018

Ken Castner and David Lewis during the Coffee Table.
Credit Alder Seaman, KBBI
On this week's Coffee Table: candidates for Homer's mayor. Ken Castner and David Lewis spoke on everything from their views on mayoral proclamations to how they would approach balancing the budget. The municipal election is on Oct. 2.
Click on the audio file below to hear the Homer City Council & Mayoral Candidates Forum sponsored by The Homer Chamberof Commerce, recorded at Alices's Champagne Palace in Homer on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.