Chamber cancels debate after HD31 Republican Party imposes stipulations

The Homer Chamber of Commerce canceled its debate for the House District 31 race. The chamber announced Monday that it will not host a debate between incumbent and former Republican Paul Seaton and Sarah Vance due to stipulations put forth by the House District 31 Republican Party. The chamber also canceled its debate for the District 9 seat on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly because of the stipulations.

In an email to the Homer Chamber of Commerce and local press last week, Party Chairman Nona Safra said the local Republican Party will not approve any debates taking place in establishments where alcohol is served. Safra also noted that the “time, date, moderator and location” will be subject to her approval. The party is also prohibiting Vance from participating in any debates prior to Oct. 15.

The chamber had scheduled its debate at Alice’s Champagne Palace on Sept. 25. Executive Director Debbie Speakman said the chamber’s legislative committee met Monday to discuss the stipulations, but she said it decided that the chamber is unable and unwilling to meet the party’s requirements.

“We’ve never had a party or candidate put forth stipulations. We were kind of blindsided for them to come to us three weeks prior to the event with these stipulations.” Speakman said. “It’s part of the job of the chamber to get information to our members. The way in which these stipulations were put forward, we just didn’t have the time, nor actually the energy after planning these going on four months now, to make the changes.”

The chamber offered both Vance and Seaton the opportunity to speak at its mayoral and city council debate Tuesday night. Vance did not return calls for comment in time for this story. Seaton said he plans to speak at the debate.

The chamber also encouraged the local Republican Party to set up a debate that meets its requirements. When reached by phone and email Tuesday, Safra did not make it clear whether the party had concrete plans to do so.

Seaton said he has only received requests to participate in debates from the chamber and KBBI. Vance has not confirmed whether she will appear on KBBI’s Coffee Table for a debate.