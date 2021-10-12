House District 31 2018

-
In the race for House District 31, Republican nominee Sarah Vance beat former Republican and non-partisan candidate Paul Seaton, ending his 16-year run in…
With Election Day just one day away, candidates are bringing their campaigns to a close. Like many state House and Senate races in Alaska, there are no…
Republican nominee Sarah Vance and non-partisan incumbent Paul Seaton squared off Saturday in the Friends of the Homer Library's forum.
With state elections little over two weeks away and early voting starting Monday, candidates are making their final pitches to voters. KBBI’s Aaron Bolton…
House District 31 Rep. Paul Seaton held a town hall forum Tuesday evening. Seaton is running for re-election and answered a number of questions from…
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect comments from House District 31 Republican nominee Sarah Vance and Party Chairman Nona Safra. The…
The District 31 Republican Party is imposing stipulations on when, where and how its nominee, Sarah Vance, will debate incumbent and former Republican…