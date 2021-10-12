-
Willy Dunne, resident of Fritz Creek, in support of a Borough-wide, vote-by-mail option for elections on the Kenai Peninusla.The views expressed in this…
-
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted again Tuesday night to allow public roads and rights-of-way to be gated off into private streets and…
-
At last week’s Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly Meeting, a final vote was called on the ordinance that could turn existing borough roads and rights-of-way…
-
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly had seemingly put to bed the long-running debate over private roads and gated subdivisions in the Kenai Peninsula.…
-
This week on the Coffee Table: what's next for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly. Assembly members Willy Dunne and Kelly Cooper join KBBI’s Renee Gross…
-
Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly members may introduce an ordinance at their regular meeting Tuesday evening that calls for a borough-wide vote on whether…
-
The Kenai Peninsula Borough is considering teaming up with a Homer area composter to turn organic waste, usually transported to the borough's landfill,…
-
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is wading through another set of issues this year. Cannabis regulation, Healthcare reform, Local Option Zoning and…
-
Results for the 2015 Regular Elections show Willy Dunne of Fritz Creek is the winner of the District 9 Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly Seat. Dunne…
-
The Kenai Peninsula Borough 2015 Municipal Election is less than a month away and there are two candidates competing for the South Peninsula seat. Anchor…