-
On this episode of Coffee Table, you'll hear part 2 of the latest Kenai Peninsula College Showcase Series. It was recorded on Wednesday, December 9,…
-
A Seldovia woman fought off a black bear inside of her home with nothing more than a broom early Monday morning.Karen Mahan said she was working on her…
-
Sandhill cranes appear to have had a good nesting season near Homer this summer. Kachemak Crane Watch Co-founder Nina Faust said while most of the birds…
-
The fate of several ducklings is now uncertain after a passerby spotted them walking alone and picked them up in Homer Friday morning.The individual saw…
-
Game management is a never-ending task complicated by dozens of variables and lots of opinions. The Southern Kenai Peninsula’s moose, caribou, bears and…