© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

University of Alaska Anchorage

  • chancellor.jpg
    News
    Q&A with UAA chancellor
    Renee Gross
    ,
    The University of Alaska Anchorage hired a new chancellor late last year. Cathy Sandeen was in town for the Kachemak Bay Writers’ Conference and talked…