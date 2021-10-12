-
A bill to save the Tutka Bay Lagoon Hatchery from closing got a hearing this week in the House Fisheries Committee. HB52, sponsored by Homer Rep. Sarah…
-
Alaska House District 31 Representative Sarah Vance, a Homer republican, has pre-filed a bill that would declare the Tutka Bay Lagoon Hatchery to be an…
-
The Alaska Division of Parks held a second round of hearings on its proposed new management plan for Kachemak Bay State Park. Called the “Intend to Adopt”…
-
If the executive director of the Cook Inlet Aquaculture Association could pick any day he wanted to make one of his regular reports to the Homer City…
-
The first public hearings concerning the Kachemak Bay State Park plan were held Monday, online, by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. Among other…
-
The Alaska Department of Natural Resources denied a hatchery nonprofit’s request last week to release millions of hatchery pink salmon in a popular area…
-
About a month ago, former Alaska Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Andy Mack abruptly signed off on a draft management plan for Kachemak Bay…
-
After some back and forth during an Alaska Board of Fisheries emergency meeting Tuesday, a Prince William Sound pink salmon hatchery will be allowed to…
-
A conflict is intensifying over hatcheries in Prince William Sound.For the second time this year, Alaska’s Board of Fisheries is weighing an emergency…
-
A contentious release site for hatchery pink salmon near Homer is being forced to move after it was put in the wrong place. Cook Inlet Aquaculture…