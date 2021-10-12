-
BULLETIN Public Tsunami Message Number 4 NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK 239 PM AKDT Mon Oct 19 2020 UPDATES ------- * Updated observations…
A tsunami Warning is now in effect which includes the coastal areas of Alaska from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska (40 miles SW of Homer) to Unimak Pass, Alaska…
Homer High School is a designated tsunami shelter.
Wednesday was the very first national test of the Wireless Emergency Alert System, and there are reports that some phones in Alaska and across the country…
Homer’s emergency management officials gathered on Thursday for a debrief on the tsunami warning earlier this week. Officials agreed the evacuation went…
When a powerful 7.9 magnitude earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska hit early Tuesday morning, it sent a host of people and systems into motion. Tsunami sirens…
Homer residents evacuated to higher ground early Tuesday morning after the National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer issued a tsunami…
Homer residents may want to make new evacuation plans in case of a tsunami. A new draft map for the Homer area shows that a tsunami may be able to reach…