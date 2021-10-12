-
Join host Desiree Hagen for the Coffee Table. The topic is “Finding Home in Homer”, an art, outreach and mentorship project hosted by the Pratt Museum for…
-
Expressing and Sharing Collaborative Arts and Science to Learn About Place Around Us Marybeth Leigh is a professor of Microbiology at the University of…
-
About a year ago the Pratt Museum was fixing to roll out all sorts of new things, but then the Covid-19 Pandemic hit. As it turns out, with the help of…
-
The Pratt Museum, and now Park as well, is practically a Homer landmark. Find out how the staff at our home-grown museum are leading the facility and it's…
-
This week on Sound Collections we hear from Willie Suter, who together with his wife Brigitte owns and operates Brigitte’s Bavarian Bed and Breakfast in…
-
On this episode of Sound Collections, you'll hear from Diane Selanoff, who has been gathering traditional foods with her family for almost as long as she…
-
Lee Post has had a fascination with collections of all sorts since he was a kid. Since moving to Homer over 40 years ago, he’s gained quite a reputation…
-
This week’s episode of Sound Collections features author, citizen scientist, and Kachemak Bay adventurer Janet Klein. Janet has lived in Homer for over 40…
-
On this episode, we hear from Geoffrey Coble, a geophysicist based in Homer, AK who has been unlocking the mysteries to be found in geological landscapes…
-
Born-and-raised Homerite and the Pratt Museum’s Curator Savanna Bradley shares stories about her favorite collected wonders.Savanna became enamored with…