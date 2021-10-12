-
The Gulf of Alaska is once again experiencing a marine heatwave. This follows the infamous warm-water event known as the “blob,” that formed back in 2014,…
-
It may seem like the blob was a problem unique to Alaska but other places have also experienced bursts of rising water temperatures. Earlier this month,…
-
Common murres have had a few bad years. The unusual warm weather temperatures, known as the blob, dramatically shifted the availability of their food…
-
Over the last year, warm water temperatures in the Gulf of Alaska, infamously known as the blob, have dissipated. Warmer water temps are thought to have a…