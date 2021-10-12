-
The U.S. Supreme Court changed course on taxing online sales this summer. Now, the Kenai Peninsula Borough is working towards taxing major online…
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, once again, took up the topic of new taxes Tuesday in order to fill the roughly $4 million fiscal gap it’s facing…
The Kenai Borough Assembly made two moves towards putting revenue measures on October’s ballot Tuesday. The assembly passed an underfunded budget earlier…
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is still searching for viable options to fill the borough’s $4.1 million budget gap. The assembly passed an $83…
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is still looking at ways to fund its $83 million budget. The assembly approved the spending plan earlier this spring,…
Kenai Peninsula Borough voters will have their say on whether the borough’s optional senior property tax exemption will be phased out.The borough assembly…
As the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly works its way through proposed changes to the tax codes, the idea to phase out the senior property tax exemption…