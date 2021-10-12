Port Graham

-
Sulunaq: Salted fish.Angiciluta qakiyat nasquitnek sulunanek taumi unami qasarluta.Translation: Let's soak some salted silver salmon heads and eat them…
Ayuiqalraanga - I couldn't sleep last night.Unuk nangpia ayuiqalraanga.Translation:I couldn't sleep at all last night.
Alakaa ai: Gee whizAlakaa ai, nutann kiimi piturtua sarsalua! Translation:Gee whiz, I'm just now eating and having tea!
Pituugaaq: Rooster.Pituugaankuk Kuulicaani-llu katrilariik.Translation: The rooster and his hen went square dancing.Sugt'stun is the traditional language…
Qanerki'iluni: To send a message.Mic'uk qanerki'ilraa KBBI-Kun unuaqu tuyurciqniluta qaigyamek.Translation: Mickey sent word through KBBI airwaves that he…
Qayu ai: Sure uh (isn't it so).Qayu ai, Apaam ing'iq mayullruuga.Translation: Isn't it so- sure uh- Grandpa has climbed the mountain before.Sugt'stun is…
Ut'arlluni: to make a quick return.Aguanga Angegkitaqnumen ut'arllua.Translation: I'm going to Seldovia and I'll make a quick return.Sugt'stun is the…
Caqallqat, seaweed.Caqallqat alliqiurtut awa.Translation: The seaweed are starting to appear.Caqallqat, seaweed. Sugt'stun is the traditional language of…
Ip'ut, sea snails.Ip'ut piturnairlartut qaigyam uquanek pilirua.Translation: The sea snails are tasty with seal oil.Ip'ut, sea snails.Sugt'stun is the…
Pastaaq, Lent.Paaskaamen paiglluta pastartutkut.Translation: We are preparing for Pascha by having Lent.Pastaaq, Lent. Sugt'stun is the traditional…