-
Last spring when Covid-19 first reached pandemic levels in the U.S., the Homer City Council moved to allow single-use plastic grocery bags to be provided…
-
A cowbell rings the market open every Saturday morning at 10. Shoppers stroll the market stalls. Most carry baskets and reusable bags they are filling…
-
Homer voters will weigh in on whether to prohibit retailers from providing thin plastic bags during the city’s 2019 municipal election. Homer City Council…
-
The Homer City Council is considering putting a plastic bag ban on the ballot in 2019. The ban was introduced last month, a divisive measure that was…
-
The Homer City Council is contemplating a ban on thin single-use plastic bags. The move would follow other communities that have passed similar…