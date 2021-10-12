-
This week's Coffee Table looks at Ballot Measure 1. a proposition on the November 3rd ballot to increase taxes on BP, Conoco Phillips, Exxon Mobil and…
With the preliminary results in, House District 31 will most likely be represented by a political newcomer in the upcoming legislative session. Unofficial…
Alaska State Representative Paul Seaton of Homer spoke with KBBI's Renee Gross on May 4 about the Alaska Legislature's proposal to draw from permanent…
Alaska State Representative Paul Seaton of Homer spoke with Renee Gross on March 2 about the budget, gun legislation and funding public defenders.
Alaska legislators will return to Juneau for the 2018 legislative session Tuesday. The top priority is to fix the state’s budget crisis. If lawmakers do…
Alaska Republican Party leaders voted Saturday to block Homer Rep. Paul Seaton, Anchorage Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux and Rep. Louise Stutes of Kodiak from…
Alaska’s Legislature is in the midst of its fourth special session. Gov. Bill Walker called legislators back to Juneau to tackle criminal justice reform…
During the 2017 legislative session, we'll be speaking with Kenai Peninsula representatives live from Juneau as part of our legislative call-in…
On Tuesday August 9th The Homer Chamber of Commerce held a candidate forum for the Alaska House District 31 race.Welcome to the Homer Chamber of…
Paul Seaton has been serving in the Alaska House of Representatives for more than a decade, representing House District 31. Before he got into politics,…