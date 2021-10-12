Municipal Election 2017

-
Homer residents will be making plenty of decisions when they head to the ballot box next Tuesday. Besides voting for a new borough mayor and city council…
Homer City Council Candidate Sarah Vance grew up in Homer and is currently raising a young family here. KBBI spoke to Vance about capital projects,…
With Homer’s local election under two weeks away, six of the seven candidates for two Homer City Council seats met Thursday at Kachemak Bay Campus for a…
Rachel Lord is a small business owner who is running for Homer City Council. The business minded candidate wants to focus on a new police station and…
Dwayne Nustvoldt Jr. is running for a spot on the Homer City Council and has been living in Homer on and off for 20 years. The former businessman has new…
Stephen Mueller, a local pharmacist, is running for one of two seats on the Homer City Council. Mueller is running for his first time, and wants to focus…
Caroline Venuti is a retired teacher and principal who has served on the Library Advisory Board and the Transportation Advisory Committee for the city of…