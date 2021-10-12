-
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is swamped with applications for programs such as Medicaid, food stamps and temporary assistance for…
Healthcare providers may have to wait over a month for the state to reimburse them for services paid for by Medicaid. That’s because Alaska’s Medicaid…
The South Peninsula Hospital has been looking for ways to fill a budget gap after the state made a 5-percent cut to Medicaid reimbursement rates in…
A decision to reduce state Medicaid funding is putting a fiscal strain on the South Peninsula Hospital in Homer. The hospital could receive about $1…