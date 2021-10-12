-
Kenaitze Indian Tribe in Kenai is partnering with the State of Alaska to develop the state’s first joint-jurisdiction therapeutic court. Proponents say…
-
The Kenaitze Indian Tribe is wrapping up the first year of its new Senior Companion Program. The program pairs volunteers with fellow seniors who live on…
-
Kenaitze Indian Tribe in Kenai is taking an innovative approach to drug, alcohol and tobacco prevention. In addition to more overt prevention efforts,…
-
Alaska got a glowing report in a checkup from a top federal health care official. Though there are issues that need further treatment and support,…
-
Several students from the Kenai Peninsula's Kenaitze Indian Tribe placed at the Native Youth Olympics this past weekend. The statewide competition took…
-
The Kenaitze Indian Tribe recently opened their new elder center near their Dena’ina Wellness Center in the heart of Old Town Kenai. Officials say it’s…