There will soon be 11 more pieces of property inside Homer city limits that will enjoy water and sewer service after action Monday night by the city…
A three-year, boilerplate renewal with the city’s contract law firm was almost pulled from the consent agenda during Monday night’s Homer City Council…
Homer’s municipal election is less than a month away now. On October 6, voters will decide who to send to the borough assembly, who will sit on the Homer…
The application period to file for city office just opened, and already there are two hats in the ring for the job of Homer Mayor. Incumbent first-term…
A Homer City Council member is seeking to move up to the mayor’s chair this year. The filing period for the mayor’s job and two city council seats opened…
The Homer City Council Monday night voted to authorize a contract with Randy Robertson to become the next city manager, despite the candidate’s…
The Alaska Legislature abandoned its attempts on Friday to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy's vetoes of roughly $390 million to the state’s operating budget.…
Homer Mayor Ken Castner’s first official Homer City Council meeting started off on a tense note this week. Castner clashed with council members on rules…
Ken Castner will be Homer’s next mayor. Castner officially came in with 53 percent of the vote, defeating his opponent David Lewis, who garnered 46…