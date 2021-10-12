-
The Kenai Peninsula Borough is now able to ask the state to extend the deadline for funding that would help build a new school in Kachemak Selo.The Kenai…
-
The Kenai Peninsula Borough wants the state to extend the deadline to use a valuable grant for a new school in the rural village of Kachemak Selo, giving…
-
A bond asking voters to pay roughly $5.4 million for a new school in Kachemak Selo near the head of Kachemak Bay failed on Tuesday by a wide margin. It’s…
-
On Tuesday, Kenai Peninsula voters will decide on ballot Proposition 1, which will appropriate roughly $5.4 million for a new school in the small village…
-
The Kenai Peninsula Borough’s Regular Municipal Election is about a month away, and a proposition on the ballot will ask voters to pay about $5.4 million…
-
Voters in the Kenai Peninsula Borough will decide in October whether the small Russian Old Believer village of Kachemak Selo, also known as K-Selo, will…
-
The principal of the Kachemak Selo and Razdolna schools will be retiring in June. Tim Whip has taught every grade level, except kindergarten. He became…
-
Students in Kachemak Selo, a small Russian Old Believer village near the head of Kachemak Bay, have been dealing with deteriorating school conditions for…
-
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education approved a site for a new school building in Kachemak Selo, a small Russian Old Believer…
-
Kachemak Selo, a small Russian Old Believer village at the head of Kachemak Bay, is desperate for a new school building. Deteriorating infrastructure and…