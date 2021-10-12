-
Preliminary Primary Election results show close races and a number of upsets brewing across the state. On the Kenai Peninsula, there’s a little bit of…
-
There are three candidates vying for the nod in Senate District P. Incumbent Sen. Gary Stevens of Kodiak is facing two challengers. John Cox is an Anchor…
-
Because all three candidates were Republicans and there were no Democrats running, everything was decided in the primary.Paul Seaton, who has served as…
-
On Tuesday August 9th The Homer Chamber of Commerce held a candidate forum for the Alaska House District 31 race.Welcome to the Homer Chamber of…