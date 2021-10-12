Homer Mayor 2018

-
Ken Castner will be Homer’s next mayor. Castner officially came in with 53 percent of the vote, defeating his opponent David Lewis, who garnered 46…
-
Candidate Ken Castner leads in the race for Homer’s mayor by about 100 votes, according to unofficial results.However, Castner’s lead over his opponent…
-
Homer voters are deciding between two candidates on Tuesday with very different visions for the role of the mayor on the Homer City Council.Candidate Ken…
-
One of the candidates for Homer’s mayor isn’t running on any policy. Candidate Ken Castner says as mayor, he wants to help the Homer City Council come to…
-
Election season is in full swing and the first debates of this year’s election cycle were held Tuesday. Both incumbents in an uncontested race for two…
-
Two candidates filed to run for Homer Mayor (today) Monday. Former Homer City Council member David Lewis and founding member of the Homer Foundation Ken…