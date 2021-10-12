-
The Homer Mariners varsity hockey team suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss Saturday in what was the program’s first-ever appearance in the Division II…
-
Instead of heading up to Anchorage for a pair of games this weekend, the Homer Mariners hockey team will square off against the Soldotna Stars tonight in…
-
The Mariners boys soccer team won its first game in the Division II state soccer championship Thursday. The Mariners defeated Grace Christian five to one…
-
The Mariners basketball teams closed out their regular season on a high note on Friday. The boy’s team won against Seward 70-38 and player Koby Etzwiler…
-
The Homer High School Nordic Girls Ski team won first place in the state competition last Thursday through Saturday in Fairbanks, and it’s the first time…
-
After the Homer Mariners hockey team faced Bartlett on Nov. 4, four players did more than just get some food after the game.Team captain Charlie Menke,…
-
The Homer Mariners were just two yards shy of winning a state title Saturday. The team faced Barrow in the First National Bowl Series Division III…
-
The Homer Mariners boys and girls wrestling teams came home from the 1-2-3A State Championship with multiple individual wins. The boys won the Mariners’…