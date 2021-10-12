© 2021 KBBI
Hobo Jim

    Local News
    Hobo Jim reflects on career
    Alaska’s State Balladeer announced last week he’s been diagnosed with end-stage cancer.James Varsos, best known to Alaska and the world as “Hobo Jim,”…