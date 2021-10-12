-
The window to sign up for healthcare through Alaska’s insurance marketplace may be smaller this year, but Alaskans seem to be aware of the deadline to get…
-
Senator Lisa Murkowski made the rounds in Homer on Friday to address her constituents and take a few questions. KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson attended the…
-
Alaska got a glowing report in a checkup from a top federal health care official. Though there are issues that need further treatment and support,…
-
Homer’s South Peninsula Hospital turns 60 this year. The locally owned and operated nonprofit hospital started in the mid-’50s, before statehood. In the…