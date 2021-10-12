Gulf of Alaska tsunami

-
The strongest earthquake to strike not only Alaska, but all of North America in the last 56 years prompted a tsunami warning and an evacuation of the…
The tsunami warning for Homer was cancelled at about 12:40 a.m. No damaging waves are expected. Wave heights of less than one foot were recorded on the…
WEAK51 PAAQ 290701 TSUAK1 BULLETIN Public Tsunami Message Number 2 NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK 1101 PM AKDT Wed Jul 28 2021 UPDATES…
Tune in to KBBI AM 890 or here online for the very latest updates. BULLETIN Public Tsunami Message Number 1 NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK…
The tsunami warning on Tuesday sent people along the Gulf of Alaska scrambling to find higher ground. In Homer, residents evacuated to the north side of…
Homer residents evacuated to higher ground early Tuesday morning after the National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer issued a tsunami…