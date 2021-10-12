-
Firefighters are mopping up a blaze that burned several acres of grass, brush and dead trees in Nikolaevsk Monday.Howie Kent is a Fire Management Officer…
-
Editor's note: This story has been updated in another post. Updated: 10:59 p.m. 5/14/18Firefighters responded to a brushfire in Nikolaevsk Monday…
-
A small wildfire was reported Thursday evening around 9.5 mile on East End Road. Kachemak Emergency Services initially responded to the fire directly off…
-
A Clam Gulch landmark is no more.On Jan. 6, a fire tore through the historic Clam Shell Lodge on Sterling Highway.Central Emergency Services Captain Terry…
-
A fishing vessel burned in the Homer Port and Harbor early Thursday morning, Nov. 4. Harbor Master, Bryan Hawkins says the vessel was a total loss.“It was…
-
A 3-acre fire on Porcupine Island in Kenai Lake, southeast of Cooper Landing, has been contained and is being monitored. The island is part of the Chugach…
-
Memorial day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer in Alaska and with it comes increased wildfire activity. Tim Mowry with the Alaska Division of…
-
Photos can be a valuable resource for fire departments investigating the cause of fires. Kachemak Emergency Services responded to a house fire Saturday,…