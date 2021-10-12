-
Homer Mayor Ken Castner campaigned on the promise that he would not cast votes to break a tie when the city council split their votes evenly. He said he…
On Tuesday, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly gave the borough administration permission to intervene in a case before the Regulatory Commission of…
Enstar Natural Gas is asking state regulators to extend a surcharge paid by Homer area ratepayers to pay for a natural gas line extension installed in…
After roughly three years, Enstar Natural Gas is returning to the Regulatory Commission of Alaska, which regulates utility rates in the state, to…
Following the news that Enstar Natural Gas Customers south of Anchor Point aren’t paying back a loan for the extension of natural gas infrastructure to…
There has been a misunderstanding between the City of Homer and Enstar Natural Gas.Enstar helped fund the extension of its natural gas line to Homer in…
The natural gas utility serving the Kenai Peninsula, Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley is still looking for leaks and assessing the damage to thousands of…