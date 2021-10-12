-
The state is ending a Kenai Peninsula hatchery’s decades-old practice of dumping dead salmon in a glacial fjord inside Kachemak Bay State Park. Cook Inlet…
-
The Alaska Department of Natural Resources denied a hatchery nonprofit’s request last week to release millions of hatchery pink salmon in a popular area…
-
For those interested in influencing future management plan of both the Kachemak Bay State and Wilderness parks as well as state recreation areas on the…
-
The state Department of Natural Resources extended the comment period on a draft management plan for Kachemak Bay State park and other recreation areas on…
-
The Alaska Department of Natural Resources has released a draft management plan for Kachemak Bay State Park near Homer, and some Kenai Peninsula Residents…
-
Boat and fishing vessel owners will likely be required to meet new registration and title requirements next year. The change is part of Senate Bill 92,…