The U.S. Coast Guard temporarily relieved the commanding officer of the Homer-based Cutter Hickory Tuesday after it concluded its investigation into the…
It’s been just a handful of days since a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hickory crew member died. Chief Warrant Officer Michael Kozloski died in an accident…
This article was updated at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 2. A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hickory crew member died in an accident on the Homer Spit on Thursday. Chief…
The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man from a commercial fishing vessel near Cordova Saturday. The 51-year-old was aboard the F/V Devotion about 35 miles…
The U.S. Coast Guard called off the search for an overdue boater near Whittier Sunday evening. A boater in a red 16-foot skiff went missing near Passage…
Coast Guard helicopter and cutter crews rescued two people and three dogs near Montague Island in Prince William Sound Friday. The Coast Guard dispatched…