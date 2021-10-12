City Council Seat

-
Election Day is over. The preliminary results for candidate races and multiple ballot propositions were released by the Kenai Peninsula Borough and the…
-
Homer’s 2015 Regular Election is coming up on October 6th. The City has two open city council seats and six candidates competing for them. Over the past…
-
Homer’s 2015 Regular Municipal Election is approaching. The City has two open city council seats and six candidates competing for them. In the coming…
-
Homer’s 2015 General Municipal Election is approaching. The City has two open city council seats and six candidates competing for them. Click the icon…
-
Homer’s 2015 General Municipal Election is approaching. The City has two open city council seats and six candidates competing for them. In the coming…