Bryan Hawkins

One man is dead after he and two others capsized in a 14-foot aluminum skiff near China Poot Bay Wednesday morning. The three men were recovered from the…
Even on a slow day, the Homer Boat Harbor is a busy place. But if you are captaining one of the many 100-plus-foot vessels berthed there, navigating in…
The Randolph Yost, a jackup rig contracted by Furie Operating Alaska, is currently docked in the Port of Homer and the city is making $1,000 per day in…
The drill rig the City of Homer expected to arrive last weekend is getting ready to tie up at the Homer Port. The Randolph Yost could be ready to dock by…
Petro Marine Services had a big scare last week when the Homer City Council considered putting the lease for a property the business has used for years up…
The City of Homer and local businesses were shocked last summer when the trustee of a bankrupt oil and gas exploration company’s assets demanded they give…