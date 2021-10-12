Board of Fish

-
A suite of proposals set to go before the Board of Fisheries want to limit hatchery operations in Lower Cook Inlet.Seven proposals for the upcoming Lower…
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced four appointments to the Alaska Board of Fisheries Monday. One of Dunleavy’s picks has served on the board in the past and is…
The Alaska Board of Fisheries will host a committee meeting Friday on Alaska’s salmon hatchery program. The gathering is meant to be a forum to discuss…
After about five years of work, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s hatchery-wild study is beginning to answer crucial questions: do hatchery pink…
The Alaska Board of Fisheries’ agenda was packed with hatchery issues Tuesday.Board members considered putting some issues on future agendas, but they…
The Alaska Board of Fisheries will kick off its annual work session in Anchorage Monday and salmon hatcheries will once again be a prominent topic of…