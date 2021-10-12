Alaska tsunami

-
When the tsunami warning sounded this afternoon, KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson moved to higher ground, Homer High School, to meet the evacuees for this audio…
-
After tsunami sirens sounded in the Homer area this morning, some residents evacuated to Homer High School. But the mood there was calm as many residents…
-
There will be a national test of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System or IPAWS Wednesday morning. The emergency alert will be sent to nearly all…
-
When a powerful 7.9 magnitude earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska hit early Tuesday morning, it sent a host of people and systems into motion. Tsunami sirens…
-
Homer residents evacuated to higher ground early Tuesday morning after the National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer issued a tsunami…