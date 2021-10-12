-
A candidate that was set to run against Homer Rep. Paul Seaton in this year’s Republican primary has dropped out. Robert Ruffner announced on his Facebook…
-
Three candidates are now planning to run against Homer Rep. Paul Seaton in the 2018 Republican primaries. Anchor Point resident John Cox was the first to…
-
The deadline to enter Republican primaries around the state is just four months away, and in District 31, only one candidate has filed. The Chair of the…
-
The Alaska Division of Elections has denied the Alaska Republican Party’s request to block three incumbent House Republicans from running in the party’s…
-
After a recent move to block District 31 House Rep. Paul Seaton of Homer and two other House representatives from next year’s Republican primaries, which…
-
Alaska Republican Party leaders voted Saturday to block Homer Rep. Paul Seaton, Anchorage Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux and Rep. Louise Stutes of Kodiak from…