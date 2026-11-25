November 2026 - Episode 51- About Time
This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org in Homer, Alaska, on November 19. This program features the following stories, and storytellers:
“DVM Time” ~ Ingrid Nixon
“Perpetual Calendar” ~ Andy Offutt Irwin, AndyIrwin.com
“Biddy Early Meets Death” ~ Will Hornyak, WillHornyak.net
Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.
Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com.
Thank you for listening!