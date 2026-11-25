This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org in Homer, Alaska, on November 19. This program features the following stories, and storytellers:

“DVM Time” ~ Ingrid Nixon

“Perpetual Calendar” ~ Andy Offutt Irwin, AndyIrwin.com

“Biddy Early Meets Death” ~ Will Hornyak, WillHornyak.net

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.

Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com.

Thank you for listening!