October 2026 - Episode 50 - Creepy Stories

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org in Homer, Alaska, on October 15, 2026. This program features the following stories, and storytellers:

“The Armstrong Cabin” ~ Ingrid Nixon

“Sifting Sand” ~ Lyn Ford, StorytellerLynFord.com

“Lavinia Nebbs and the Lonely One” ~ Robin Schulte, RobinSchulte.com

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.

Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com.

Thank you for listening!