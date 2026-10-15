October 2026 - Episode 50 - Creepy Stories
This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org in Homer, Alaska, on October 15, 2026. This program features the following stories, and storytellers:
“The Armstrong Cabin” ~ Ingrid Nixon
“Sifting Sand” ~ Lyn Ford, StorytellerLynFord.com
“Lavinia Nebbs and the Lonely One” ~ Robin Schulte, RobinSchulte.com
Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.
Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com.
Thank you for listening!