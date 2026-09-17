September 2026 - Episode 49 - Hitting the Road

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org in Homer, Alaska, on September 17, 2026. This program features the following stories, and storytellers:

“Hans Island” ~ Ingrid Nixon

“Hitchhiking” ~ Geraldine Buckley, GeraldineBuckley.com

“Cadillac Enterprise” ~ Jeff Doyle, MyBlueApe.com

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.

Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com.

Thank you for listening!