July 2026 - Episode 47 - Creepy Campfire Tales

June 16, 2026“Creepy Campfire Tales”

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org in Homer, Alaska, on July 16, 2026. This program features the following stories, and storytellers:

“The Last Escape” ~ Rona Leventhal, RonaTales.com

“The Dancing Skeleton” ~ Alton Chung, AltonChung.com

“The Mists” ~ Ingrid Nixon

“Pennsy Cemetery” ~ Kim Weitkamp, KimWeitkamp.com

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.

Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com.

Thank you for listening!