June 2026 - Episode 46 - Histories

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org in Homer, Alaska, on June 18, 2026. This program features the following stories, songs, and storytellers:

“Faithful Unto Death: William and Boss” ~ Simon Brooks, DiamondScree.com

“Barbara Thompson” ~ Ingrid Nixon

“Alazao: The Horse That Saved Six Lives” ~ Antonio Rocha, StoriesInMotion.com

“That Dog” ~ Jeff Doyle, MyBlueApe.com

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.

Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com.

Thank you for listening!