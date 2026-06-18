June 2026 - Episode 46 - Histories
This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org in Homer, Alaska, on June 18, 2026. This program features the following stories, songs, and storytellers:
“Faithful Unto Death: William and Boss” ~ Simon Brooks, DiamondScree.com
“Barbara Thompson” ~ Ingrid Nixon
“Alazao: The Horse That Saved Six Lives” ~ Antonio Rocha, StoriesInMotion.com
“That Dog” ~ Jeff Doyle, MyBlueApe.com
Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.
Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com.
Thank you for listening!