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Story Borealis

May 2026 - Episode 45 - Generations

Published May 21, 2026 at 12:47 PM AKDT

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org in Homer, Alaska, on May 21, 2026. This program features the following stories, songs, and storytellers:

“Stakes” ~ Regina Stoops, ReginaStoops.com
“The Marriage Boulder” ~ Clare Murphy, ClareMurphy.org
“Generation Revenge” ~ Andy Offutt Irwin, AndyIrwin.com
“The Old Woman Who Adopted a Polar Bear as a Son” ~ Ingrid Nixon, IngridNixon.com
“From Tabbouleh to Cremation: My Mother’s Mind” ~ Beth Horner, BethHorner.com

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.
Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com.
Thank you for listening!

Story Borealis