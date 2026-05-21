May 2026 - Episode 45 - Generations
This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org in Homer, Alaska, on May 21, 2026. This program features the following stories, songs, and storytellers:
“Stakes” ~ Regina Stoops, ReginaStoops.com
“The Marriage Boulder” ~ Clare Murphy, ClareMurphy.org
“Generation Revenge” ~ Andy Offutt Irwin, AndyIrwin.com
“The Old Woman Who Adopted a Polar Bear as a Son” ~ Ingrid Nixon, IngridNixon.com
“From Tabbouleh to Cremation: My Mother’s Mind” ~ Beth Horner, BethHorner.com
Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.
Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com.
Thank you for listening!