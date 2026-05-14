March 2026 - Episode 43 - What's in a Name

3-19-26 – Episode 43- “What’s in a Name”

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer and KBBI.org in Homer, Alaska, on March 19, 2026, and features the following stories and storytellers:

“My Name is Cool” ~ Antonio Sacre, AntonioSacre.com

“The Beggar King” ~ Heather Forest, HeatherForest.com

“Daniel Boone” ~ Ingrid Nixon

“Rumpelstiltskin” ~ Megan Wells, MeganWells.com

“Elmer and Far from Salty Water” ~ Michael Reno Harrell, MichaelReno.com

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.

Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com

Thank you for listening!