March 2026 - Episode 43 - What's in a Name
3-19-26 – Episode 43- “What’s in a Name”
This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer and KBBI.org in Homer, Alaska, on March 19, 2026, and features the following stories and storytellers:
“My Name is Cool” ~ Antonio Sacre, AntonioSacre.com
“The Beggar King” ~ Heather Forest, HeatherForest.com
“Daniel Boone” ~ Ingrid Nixon
“Rumpelstiltskin” ~ Megan Wells, MeganWells.com
“Elmer and Far from Salty Water” ~ Michael Reno Harrell, MichaelReno.com
Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.
Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com
Thank you for listening!