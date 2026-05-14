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Story Borealis

March 2026 - Episode 43 - What's in a Name

Published May 14, 2026 at 10:10 AM AKDT

3-19-26 – Episode 43- “What’s in a Name”

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer and KBBI.org in Homer, Alaska, on March 19, 2026, and features the following stories and storytellers:

“My Name is Cool” ~ Antonio Sacre, AntonioSacre.com
“The Beggar King” ~ Heather Forest, HeatherForest.com
“Daniel Boone” ~ Ingrid Nixon
“Rumpelstiltskin” ~ Megan Wells, MeganWells.com
“Elmer and Far from Salty Water” ~ Michael Reno Harrell, MichaelReno.com

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.
Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com
Thank you for listening!

Story Borealis